Sri Hanuman Chalisa: A Fresh English Translation Unveiled

Poet-diplomat Abhay K. unveiled his new English translation of Goswami Tulsidas' 'Sri Hanuman Chalisa' at the IILM campus in New Delhi on Tuesday. The event was marked by an engaging discussion between the translator and Prof. Rajendra Srivastava, former Dean of the Indian School of Business.

During the launch, Ambassador Abhay K. recounted his early exposure to the Hanuman Chalisa through family traditions. His motivation for the translation was sparked by interactions with the Indian diaspora eager to sing the Chalisa but faced with the challenge of not reading Devanagari script. He described his rendition as multilayered and valuable for politicians, diplomats, and management experts.

The event was attended by a distinguished audience, including diplomatic figures and business leaders, who shared their insights on the hymn's relevance. A symbolic reading from a French translation by Ram Divedi highlighted the cross-cultural appeal of the work, which aims to bring the classic's spiritual essence to global readers. Published by Bloomsbury India, the book aspires to make the 16th-century devotional work accessible worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)