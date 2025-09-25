Left Menu

Jaishankar Denounces Double Standards at G20 Meeting

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted international 'double standards' at a G20 meeting, stressing the link between peace and development. He criticized the U.S. economic measures affecting India and Russia, urging global dialogue instead of conflict, emphasizing the Global South’s hardships from conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:38 IST
Jaishankar Denounces Double Standards at G20 Meeting
EAM S Jaishankar at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New York. (Photo:X/DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made a strong statement on Thursday, addressing perceived 'double standards' without directly naming the United States. Highlighting the interconnectedness of international peace and global development, Jaishankar noted that both have concurrently deteriorated, adversely affecting the Global South. He urged global powers to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy over conflict to facilitate peace and development.

Speaking at a G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting under the South African presidency, Jaishankar anchored his remarks on the entwined nature of peace and development. His comments coincide with recent U.S. economic measures, including a significant tariff on Indian goods and additional trade restrictions targeting countries like Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

Jaishankar emphasized that jeopardizing development hinders peace, arguing that exacerbating economic uncertainty through measures like energy price volatility benefits no one. He pointed out that the Global South has suffered from increased costs for essential commodities like food and fuel due to conflicts, particularly referencing Ukraine and Gaza. The minister stressed the necessity for countries capable of engaging conflicting sides to play a constructive role in achieving and maintaining peace.

TRENDING

1
Panama Canal's New Budget Sparks Economic Competition

Panama Canal's New Budget Sparks Economic Competition

 Global
2
Pentagon Greenlights $1.23B Missile Sale to Germany

Pentagon Greenlights $1.23B Missile Sale to Germany

 Global
3
Bank of Mexico Slashes Rates Amid Economic Challenges

Bank of Mexico Slashes Rates Amid Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Arab and Muslim Nations Warn Trump on West Bank Annexation

Arab and Muslim Nations Warn Trump on West Bank Annexation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025