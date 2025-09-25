Jaishankar Denounces Double Standards at G20 Meeting

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made a strong statement on Thursday, addressing perceived 'double standards' without directly naming the United States. Highlighting the interconnectedness of international peace and global development, Jaishankar noted that both have concurrently deteriorated, adversely affecting the Global South. He urged global powers to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy over conflict to facilitate peace and development.

Speaking at a G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting under the South African presidency, Jaishankar anchored his remarks on the entwined nature of peace and development. His comments coincide with recent U.S. economic measures, including a significant tariff on Indian goods and additional trade restrictions targeting countries like Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

Jaishankar emphasized that jeopardizing development hinders peace, arguing that exacerbating economic uncertainty through measures like energy price volatility benefits no one. He pointed out that the Global South has suffered from increased costs for essential commodities like food and fuel due to conflicts, particularly referencing Ukraine and Gaza. The minister stressed the necessity for countries capable of engaging conflicting sides to play a constructive role in achieving and maintaining peace.