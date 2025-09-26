US-Pakistan Ties: A Strategic Military Alliance Under Trump's Eye
The United States is strengthening military ties with Pakistan to position assets closer to geopolitical rivals, China and Iran, under the Trump administration. Associate Professor Paul Poast emphasizes the strategic value of Pakistan as a gateway for US operations in the region, underscoring the militarized approach of Trump's government.
In a significant move to fortify its military standing, the United States is intensifying its relationship with Pakistan, targeting strategic military positioning closer to prominent rivals, namely China and Iran. Paul Poast, an associate professor at the University of Chicago, conveyed this insight in a discussion with ANI, emphasizing Pakistan's geographical advantage as a key facilitator for American military undertakings.
Poast noted that the collaboration stems from a broader initiative under President Donald Trump's administration, which unabashedly prioritizes military supremacy. He cited the rebranding of the Department of Defence to the Department of War as an indication of the administration's fortified focus on military strategies over diplomatic ventures. This perspective envisions Pakistan less as a diplomatic ally and more as a logistical tactician, pivotal for the US's strategic military access.
At the core of this realignment is Operation Midnight Hammer, reflecting an aggressive military posture, evidenced by the US strikes on Iranian facilities, enabled by existing regional bases. Despite diplomatic channels being bypassed, such direct military links underscore the Trump administration's preference for undisguised military cooperation, as suggested by recent engagements with Pakistani leadership, albeit with limited public disclosure.
