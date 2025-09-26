Left Menu

Environmental Backlash Follows Cai Guo-Qiang's Fireworks in Tibet

Chinese artist Cai Guo-Qiang and Arc'teryx face backlash for their fireworks display in Tibet, which left toxic debris despite promises of eco-friendly practices. Local villagers continue cleanup efforts, sparking criticism of China's environmental policies in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:33 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Chinese artist Cai Guo-Qiang and Canadian outdoor brand Arc'teryx are facing intense criticism after their fireworks display in Tibet, titled 'Rising Dragon,' resulted in significant environmental damage, contrary to prior assurances of sustainable practices. The event, held last Friday at a mountain ridge in Gyangze County, Shigatse, was initially promoted as eco-friendly, with assurances of professional cleanup and environmental assessments, reported Phayul.

In the aftermath, images from the site depict local Tibetans collecting toxic debris, challenging the organization's sustainability claims. Tibetan writer and activist Tsering Woeser expressed her outrage online, highlighting a failed promise from Cai to undertake remedial actions. Tourists on-site noted extensive environmental harm, with one visitor pointing out a 'mountain full of holes caused by explosions,' as villagers struggled in their cleanup efforts.

Responding to the criticism, Cai and Arc'teryx admitted oversights via statements on Chinese social media, stating that third-party organizations would assess and address the ecological impact. However, the burden of cleanup remains on local Tibetans, as the incident ignites larger debates about China's ecological policies in Tibet, citing patterns of exploitation that jeopardize sensitive ecosystems vital to Asia's water and climate systems.

