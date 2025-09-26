Tensions at the UN: Sharif Confronted Over Terrorism, Trump Claims Peace Role

Amid heightened tensions at the United Nations, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif found himself under scrutiny as ANI, an Indian news agency, directly challenged him on cross-border terrorism issues. This exchange occurred just before his crucial speech at the UN General Debate's fourth day.

Sharif, upon being asked when Pakistan would cease its support for cross-border terrorism, asserted their defeat against such elements. However, ANI persisted with a remark suggesting India was getting the better of Pakistan in this regard, prompting no further comment from Sharif as he proceeded to the UNGA's 80th session.

Operation Sindoor came into the spotlight—a precise and strategic military endeavor by India following a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam. On May 7, 2025, India launched air and missile strikes targeted at Pakistani territories, emphasizing terror structures while consciously avoiding civilian and military casualties. The operation led to reduced hostilities after Pakistan's DGMO reached out to their Indian counterpart.

In parallel diplomatic drama, US President Donald Trump prepared for an anticipated meeting with Sharif at the Oval Office. Trump praised Sharif's impending visit, alongside the presence of Pakistan's esteemed Field Marshal, labeling them as great leaders. These comments came amidst an informal encounter with Sharif subsequent to a discussion with leaders of eight Islamic-Arab nations, including Pakistan.

The backdrop to these meetings marked a warming phase in US-Pakistan relations, credited partially to Trump's alleged peace intervention during Indo-Pak tensions in May. Although India disputes the ceasefire claims attributed to Trump, Pakistan later endorsed his efforts, proposing a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for his role, despite initial statements crediting the ceasefire initiation to diplomatic military communications between the two countries.