Rising Tensions Cast Shadow Over Bangladesh's Durga Puja Festivities

Amid promises of peace by top officials, anxiety grows among devotees as incidents of vandalism and violence target Durga Puja celebrations across Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad reports a series of attacks from September 2 to 23, urging government action to ensure safety during the festival.

People wave Bangladeshi flags atop Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence, during celebrations following the resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka (File Photo//Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Despite assurances from top government and military officials for a peaceful Durga Puja celebration, tension escalates among devotees in Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad has documented a series of violent incidents targeting Durga Puja sites, intensifying concerns ahead of the festival.

One notable incident occurred in Hamidpur, Sadullapur, where attackers set fire to Durga Puja idols, including those of prominent Hindu deities. Similar acts of vandalism have been reported across various districts, with critics arguing that claimed motives, such as mental instability, are insufficient to mask deeper issues of insecurity among the minority community.

The ongoing violence, reported between early and late September, signifies a troubling pattern of targeted attacks. Religious leaders and community members are calling on the government to implement robust security measures to protect devotees and maintain order during the culturally significant celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

