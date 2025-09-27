Left Menu

Putin and Modi Discuss Deepening Russian-Indian Partnership

In a recent call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the enduring nature of their bilateral relationship, affirming strong mutual ties. Putin praised India's economic growth under Modi and expressed confidence in the ongoing strategic cooperation between the two nations.

PM Modi held talks with Russian Prez Putin (Photo credits: TV BRICS). Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a telephone dialogue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirming the robust and enduring ties between Moscow and New Delhi. In a meeting with Russian government officials, Putin detailed the conversation, emphasizing the stability of the Russian-Indian relationship, which he described as being 'based on a national consensus.'

Putin lauded India's autonomous policy direction and economic accomplishments under Modi's leadership. The Russian President noted that India is experiencing commendable economic growth, positioning itself among the fastest-growing major global economies. The call followed Putin's congratulatory telegram to Modi for his 75th birthday, underscoring the Indian leader's key role in bolstering bilateral relations.

Putin acknowledged Modi's significant personal contribution to enhancing the 'special privileged strategic partnership' between the two countries. Expressing confidence in the continuation of their productive dialogue, Putin reiterated the importance of collaboration on regional and international issues. As a longstanding partner, Russia has been pivotal in India's foreign policy framework since the 2000 Strategic Partnership Declaration.

