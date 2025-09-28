Left Menu

Tragic Landslide in Nigeria: Rescuers Battle to Find Missing Miners

In Nigeria's Zamfara state, rescuers are striving to locate missing miners after a boulder descent during heavy rains killed 18. The incident occurred in a mine outside Kadauri village. Despite pulling five injured miners to safety, a dozen more remain trapped, with their fate currently unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:54 IST
Tragic Landslide in Nigeria: Rescuers Battle to Find Missing Miners
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria is grappling with a tragedy as rescuers tirelessly work to locate dozens of miners who went missing after a massive boulder descended onto a mine amid heavy rainfall.

The catastrophe in Zamfara state's Maru district claimed at least 18 lives when the rock collapsed onto the mine on Thursday, as per local sources.

Sani Lawwali, a miner involved in the rescue efforts, reported that 18 bodies have been recovered, while five survivors have been extracted, leaving a dozen miners still unaccounted for within the pit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Palestinian Ambassador Criticizes Netanyahu's UN Address

Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Palestinian Ambassador Criticizes Netanyahu's UN ...

 India
2
Shashi Tharoor Calls for Stricter Protocols After Deadly Tamil Nadu Stampede

Shashi Tharoor Calls for Stricter Protocols After Deadly Tamil Nadu Stampede

 India
3
Tragic Stampede in Karur: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

Tragic Stampede in Karur: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

 India
4
Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

 Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025