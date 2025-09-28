Tragic Landslide in Nigeria: Rescuers Battle to Find Missing Miners

Nigeria is grappling with a tragedy as rescuers tirelessly work to locate dozens of miners who went missing after a massive boulder descended onto a mine amid heavy rainfall.

The catastrophe in Zamfara state's Maru district claimed at least 18 lives when the rock collapsed onto the mine on Thursday, as per local sources.

Sani Lawwali, a miner involved in the rescue efforts, reported that 18 bodies have been recovered, while five survivors have been extracted, leaving a dozen miners still unaccounted for within the pit.

