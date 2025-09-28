Germany Tightens Drone Defense Amid Rising Threats

Berlin, Germany - The Interior Minister, Alexander Dobrindt, made a stark announcement on Saturday, alerting the nation to the heightened threat posed by drones. He emphasized that while the threat might seem abstract, it can become very concrete in specific instances.

The minister's comments indicate a significant shift in Germany's approach to national security, with drones now being recognized as a critical threat vector. To combat this, Germany is poised to overhaul its aviation security regulations.

Dobrindt outlined that the revised laws would grant the military enhanced authority, including the potential to neutralize drones, reflecting the seriousness of the threat. This move signifies Germany's proactive stance in safeguarding its airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)