Left Menu

Germany Tightens Drone Defense Amid Rising Threats

Germany's interior minister highlights a high threat level from drones, prompting plans to update aviation security laws, empowering armed forces for potential drone interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 13:09 IST
Germany Tightens Drone Defense Amid Rising Threats
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin, Germany - The Interior Minister, Alexander Dobrindt, made a stark announcement on Saturday, alerting the nation to the heightened threat posed by drones. He emphasized that while the threat might seem abstract, it can become very concrete in specific instances.

The minister's comments indicate a significant shift in Germany's approach to national security, with drones now being recognized as a critical threat vector. To combat this, Germany is poised to overhaul its aviation security regulations.

Dobrindt outlined that the revised laws would grant the military enhanced authority, including the potential to neutralize drones, reflecting the seriousness of the threat. This move signifies Germany's proactive stance in safeguarding its airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Palestinian Ambassador Criticizes Netanyahu's UN Address

Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Palestinian Ambassador Criticizes Netanyahu's UN ...

 India
2
Shashi Tharoor Calls for Stricter Protocols After Deadly Tamil Nadu Stampede

Shashi Tharoor Calls for Stricter Protocols After Deadly Tamil Nadu Stampede

 India
3
Tragic Stampede in Karur: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

Tragic Stampede in Karur: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

 India
4
Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

 Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025