Controversy Continues: Imran Khan's Trial Proceeds Amidst Legal Tussles

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi advances the trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, despite his legal team's objections and demands for in-person appearances. The prosecution claims deliberate disruptions, as video link proceedings continue amidst challenging legal arguments and security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:06 IST
Former Prime Minister and PTI founding chairman Imran Khan (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Rawalpindi, an Anti-Terrorism Court pushed forward with the trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, opting to collect testimonies from three additional prosecution witnesses, despite the fervent objections of Khan's defense team.

The defense called for a pause in the trial, seeking permission for Khan to appear in person rather than via video link from Adiala Jail. However, the court upheld its original decision, arguing the defense lacked a valid challenge to already dismissed applications.

Amidst ongoing legal skirmishes, the trial's location and format remain under scrutiny, fueled by security concerns and prior incidents of unrest. The prosecution anticipates wrapping up its evidence presentation shortly, paving the way for the cross-examination phase.

