FCC Tightens Grip on Chinese Labs Amid Electronics Security Concerns

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has intensified its efforts to limit foreign influence over electronics testing within the United States, reportedly blocking a wave of applications from China-controlled laboratories. This includes the rejection of recognition applications by the FCC's Office of Engineering and Technology (OET) for four Chinese entities, according to The Epoch Times.

Previously, the agency had acted against 11 other Beijing-controlled labs, bringing the total to 15. These moves are part of the FCC's broader strategy to ensure electronic imports adhere to national safety regulations, safeguarding against prohibited components that pose security threats.

In May, the FCC instituted rules barring 'bad labs' linked to foreign adversaries, striving to restrict the potential embedding of spyware in US-bound electronics. Security analysts point to the significant risk presented by Chinese electronics, highlighting concerns over devices from companies like Dahua, Hikvision, TP-Link, Huawei, and DJI.

