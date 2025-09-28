Flood Relief Drama: Punjab and PPP Clash Over Aid Distribution

As the Punjab government initiated a survey to assess the damage caused by recent floods, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has strongly advocated for immediate relief distribution via the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). Despite being coalition partners both at the Centre and in Punjab, the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) remain at odds over the mechanism of aid distribution.

In a recent press conference, PPP Secretary General Humayun Khan, joined by Senator Palwasha Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leader Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, criticized Punjab's preference for local resources over the established BISP database, terming it the most effective channel for reaching flood-affected families.

The controversy further deepened with allegations from Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha regarding KP's inadequate government response, coupled with Palwasha Khan's call for electricity bill waivers for affected families. Meanwhile, Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz defended her flood-relief efforts, highlighting that comprehensive survey teams were deployed to ensure equitable compensation distribution.