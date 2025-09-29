US-Israel Diplomacy: Unveiling Gaza's Future Amid Complex Realities

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's upcoming White House meeting with US President Donald Trump has raised speculation surrounding a potential announcement of a finalized US-led peace agreement intended to address the ongoing conflict in Gaza. According to The Times of Israel, the plan has already garnered initial support from key Arab and Muslim allies essential for postwar management in Gaza.

Despite this progress, Israel continues to deliberate over the proposal, while Hamas claims not to have been presented with it yet. Among the plan's 21 objectives is the establishment of a transitional government of Palestinian technocrats and a stabilization force, even if Hamas resists – a measure encompassing the majority of Gaza cleared of Hamas, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu has stressed the importance of Hamas releasing the remaining 48 hostages if there is to be any halt to the Israeli military efforts in Gaza City and beyond. In discussions ahead of his meeting with Trump, he addressed West Bank settlement leaders, acknowledging the complexities in the region and the improbability of an Israeli annexation of the West Bank. This comes amidst Western nations' recognition of Palestinian statehood and the UAE's firm stance against such a move, emphasizing that diplomatic navigation is crucial.

