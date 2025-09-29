Digital Silence: Pakistan's Blackout in Occupied Kashmir Sparks Global Outcry

The shutdown of internet and phone services across Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has prompted the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) to issue an urgent international appeal. According to the UKPNP, the communication blackout is a strategic maneuver by Pakistani authorities aimed at silencing peaceful dissent while isolating the area amid heightened unrest.

A major protest movement led by the Joint Awami Action Committee coincides with the blackout, as demonstrators demand basic rights, economic justice, and an end to longstanding political repression. UKPNP warns that the deployment of paramilitary forces raises serious fears of a violent crackdown, reflective of past incidents, such as the May 13, 2024 shooting of protesters in Muzaffarabad, which remains uninvestigated.

The UKPNP's plea addresses the United Nations and global powers, urging them to prevent further violence and advocate for the fundamental rights of people in PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan. They call for international accountability in a region marked by prolonged humanitarian and political crisis related to the unresolved Jammu and Kashmir conflict.

