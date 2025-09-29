Left Menu

Tadej Pogacar Triumphs Again: UCI World Championship Road Race Win in Kigali

Tadej Pogacar clinched his second consecutive UCI World Championships Road Race title in Kigali, Rwanda. The Slovenian cyclist, representing UAE Team Emirates-XRG, finished the race solo after breaking away with 66km remaining. His teammates, Isaac del Toro and Juan Ayuso, bolstered the effort, securing another year in the rainbow jersey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:54 IST
Tadej Pogacar Triumphs Again: UCI World Championship Road Race Win in Kigali
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Rwanda

Tadej Pogacar has once again proven his cycling prowess by clinching the UCI World Championships Road Race title for the second consecutive year. Held in Kigali, Rwanda, the event was a testament to Pogacar's exceptional skills and endurance, as he broke away alone with 66 kilometers still to go and maintained his lead until the finish line.

The 2025 Road Race in Kigali drew significant crowds, offering a challenging circuit with tough climbs and cobbled streets. Pogacar's team, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, showcased their strength, with teammates Isaac del Toro and Juan Ayuso supporting the Slovenian's breakaway. Their coordinated effort underlined their dominance in the sport.

Pogacar's finishing time was 6:21:20 hours, followed closely by Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, who finished 1:28 minutes behind, and Ireland's Ben Healy, who completed the race 2:16 minutes later. The victory ensures that the esteemed rainbow jersey remains with UAE Team Emirates-XRG for another year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

 India
2
Thane Tribunal Awards Rs 11.07 Lakh to Crash Victims

Thane Tribunal Awards Rs 11.07 Lakh to Crash Victims

 India
3
Erased Existence: Rohingya Lands Transformed Amidst Ongoing Crisis

Erased Existence: Rohingya Lands Transformed Amidst Ongoing Crisis

 Global
4
NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025