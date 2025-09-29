Tadej Pogacar Triumphs Again: UCI World Championship Road Race Win in Kigali

Tadej Pogacar has once again proven his cycling prowess by clinching the UCI World Championships Road Race title for the second consecutive year. Held in Kigali, Rwanda, the event was a testament to Pogacar's exceptional skills and endurance, as he broke away alone with 66 kilometers still to go and maintained his lead until the finish line.

The 2025 Road Race in Kigali drew significant crowds, offering a challenging circuit with tough climbs and cobbled streets. Pogacar's team, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, showcased their strength, with teammates Isaac del Toro and Juan Ayuso supporting the Slovenian's breakaway. Their coordinated effort underlined their dominance in the sport.

Pogacar's finishing time was 6:21:20 hours, followed closely by Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, who finished 1:28 minutes behind, and Ireland's Ben Healy, who completed the race 2:16 minutes later. The victory ensures that the esteemed rainbow jersey remains with UAE Team Emirates-XRG for another year.

(With inputs from agencies.)