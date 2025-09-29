Left Menu

Nobel Laureate Lauds Indo-Japan Tech Synergy Under PM Modi's Vision

Japanese Nobel Prize winner Takaaki Kajita commends Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for advancing Indo-Japan collaboration in science. He attributes India's leap in the Global Innovation Index to government-led R&D focus. During PM Modi's Japan visit, a resolution supporting this partnership was signed by Kajita and other Japanese scientists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:53 IST
Japanese Nobel laureate Takaaki Kajita (Image/Indian Minorities Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nobel laureate Takaaki Kajita has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious vision for advancing Indo-Japan collaborations in science and technology. He attributed India's impressive rise in the Global Innovation Index (GII) to the strategic focus on research and development (R&D) under Modi's government.

During a recent visit to Japan, PM Modi emphasized the importance of merging Indian talent with Japanese technology to spark a next-generation technological revolution. Kajita, alongside 20 eminent Japanese scientists, endorsed this vision by signing a resolution supporting a stronger Indo-Japan research partnership. The collaboration aims to harness mutual strengths and drive innovation and advancements.

Speaking at the 'India-Japan Next Generation Science and Technology Partnership' conference at Chandigarh University and the University of Tokyo, Kajita remarked on India's remarkable progress in the Global Innovation Index, noting a leap from 91st place in 2014 to 38th in 2024. He emphasized that Japan could learn from India's R&D focus.

