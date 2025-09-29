Left Menu

EU and India: Aligning Planets for a Transformative Partnership

The EU's Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, emphasized the burgeoning strategic relationship between India and the EU, highlighting key areas of cooperation amidst global challenges. The two entities are poised to deepen ties, driven by political commitment and shared global goals, towards a more integrated and collaborative future.

Herve Delphin, the Ambassador of the Delegation of European Union to India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The India-EU relationship has reached a crucial turning point, as both sides aim to strengthen their strategic partnership, according to the EU's Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin. Speaking at the launch of Issue 5 of India's World Magazine, Delphin underlined the emerging dynamics in global politics and the need for cooperation between India and Europe. The event, held in collaboration with the Heinrich Boll Stiftung, highlighted the evolving India-Europe relations amid global disruptions and shifting alliances.

Delphin indicated that the dynamics of the India-EU relationship have aligned favorably, symbolized by a rare planetary alignment. He mentioned the European Commission President's recent visit to Delhi and the release of the EU-India Strategic Agenda as demonstrations of the EU's commitment to strengthening ties. The key areas identified for cooperation are framed within a Joint Communication that proposes five strategic pillars, including prosperity, technology, security, connectivity, and partnership enablers. Delphin praised the alignment of political priorities and mutual commitment to a shared strategic roadmap.

The ambassador stressed the importance of institutional governance, business involvement, and expert collaboration to foster cooperation and understanding, especially on topics like China and the Global South. Delphin also noted the need to balance India's relationships with Europe and Russia, suggesting recalibration. He underscored the shared values of democracy, human rights, and cultural diversity as foundations for the partnership. Concluding, Delphin emphasized the unprecedented strategic convergence and the potential for a transformative partnership between the EU and India.

