Bommai Critiques Congress Leadership's 'High' with No 'Command'

In a pointed critique, BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the Congress central leadership of having 'high' aspirations but lacking effective 'command'.

Bommai's comments come amidst a leadership conflict in Karnataka's ruling Congress party, involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Bommai claims the divided Congress high command is shirking responsibility, affecting state development and distressing farmers and government employees.

