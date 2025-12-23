Bommai Critiques Congress Leadership's 'High' with No 'Command'
BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai criticized the Congress central leadership, claiming it lacks effective command amid a leadership dispute in Karnataka. He asserts the Congress high command is divided, shifting local responsibilities. The leadership row reportedly hampers state development, affecting both farmers and government employees.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bidar | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:06 IST
- Country:
- India
In a pointed critique, BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the Congress central leadership of having 'high' aspirations but lacking effective 'command'.
Bommai's comments come amidst a leadership conflict in Karnataka's ruling Congress party, involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
Bommai claims the divided Congress high command is shirking responsibility, affecting state development and distressing farmers and government employees.
(With inputs from agencies.)