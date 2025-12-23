Left Menu

Off-Duty Pilot's Alleged Assault at IGI Airport Under Investigation

The Delhi Police has initiated an investigation into an alleged assault involving an off-duty Air India Express pilot at the IGI Airport. The passenger, Ankit Dewan, accused the pilot of physical assault following a queue-jumping dispute. CCTV footage is being reviewed as part of the ongoing probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:04 IST
Off-Duty Pilot's Alleged Assault at IGI Airport Under Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has commenced a thorough investigation into an alleged assault incident at the Indira Gandhi International Airport involving an off-duty Air India Express pilot.

The incident came to light after a passenger, Ankit Dewan, filed a complaint stating he was physically assaulted by pilot Virender Sejwal on December 19 at Terminal 1.

Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the scene, while the accused pilot has been removed from official duties pending investigation by the airline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025