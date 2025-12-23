Off-Duty Pilot's Alleged Assault at IGI Airport Under Investigation
The Delhi Police has initiated an investigation into an alleged assault involving an off-duty Air India Express pilot at the IGI Airport. The passenger, Ankit Dewan, accused the pilot of physical assault following a queue-jumping dispute. CCTV footage is being reviewed as part of the ongoing probe.
The Delhi Police has commenced a thorough investigation into an alleged assault incident at the Indira Gandhi International Airport involving an off-duty Air India Express pilot.
The incident came to light after a passenger, Ankit Dewan, filed a complaint stating he was physically assaulted by pilot Virender Sejwal on December 19 at Terminal 1.
Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the scene, while the accused pilot has been removed from official duties pending investigation by the airline.
