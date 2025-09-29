India-Bhutan Talks Strengthen Energy and Connectivity Ties

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his Bhutanese counterpart Aum Pema Choden met to evaluate the full scope of Indo-Bhutanese relationships, highlighting significant progress across numerous collaborative fields, according to an official statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs.

A significant milestone celebrated was the successful commissioning of all six units of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project, a key achievement in the India-Bhutan Joint Vision on Energy Partnership. Additionally, both nations heralded ongoing development endeavors under Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan, funded by India, which are yielding substantial benefits.

Integral to this stride towards enhanced connectivity was the signing of an Inter-Governmental Memorandum of Understanding for establishing railway links between Kokrajhar and Gelephu, and Banarhat and Samtse. These projects are envisioned to not only bolster transport connections but also economic and social ties between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)