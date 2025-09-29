Left Menu

India-Bhutan Talks Strengthen Energy and Connectivity Ties

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India and Bhutan reviewed and advanced key areas of bilateral cooperation. Foreign Secretaries welcomed the commissioning of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project, signed MoU for cross-border rail links, and approved various development projects under Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:42 IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Bhutan Foreign Secretary Aum Pema Choden in New Delhi (Image: X/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his Bhutanese counterpart Aum Pema Choden met to evaluate the full scope of Indo-Bhutanese relationships, highlighting significant progress across numerous collaborative fields, according to an official statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs.

A significant milestone celebrated was the successful commissioning of all six units of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project, a key achievement in the India-Bhutan Joint Vision on Energy Partnership. Additionally, both nations heralded ongoing development endeavors under Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan, funded by India, which are yielding substantial benefits.

Integral to this stride towards enhanced connectivity was the signing of an Inter-Governmental Memorandum of Understanding for establishing railway links between Kokrajhar and Gelephu, and Banarhat and Samtse. These projects are envisioned to not only bolster transport connections but also economic and social ties between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

