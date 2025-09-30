Canada Endorses Ambitious U.S. Middle East Peace Proposal

In a significant move, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has expressed strong support for a new Middle East peace plan proposed by the United States, labeling it as 'historic.' Carney emphasized Canada's willingness to facilitate the unfettered delivery of humanitarian aid within Gaza, reflecting on the urgent need for humanitarian relief.

The U.S. plan, presented by President Donald Trump following discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outlines a vision for a deradicalized and stable Gaza. The proposal hinges on the immediate release of hostages by Hamas, with the larger aim of establishing a sovereign and peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel.

Encompassing sweeping humanitarian initiatives, the plan promises significant aid and infrastructure rehabilitation in Gaza. It establishes conditions for the release of hostages and calls for the cessation of hostilities. The peace proposal is designed to ensure that aid reaches the region without obstruction, facilitated by international bodies like the United Nations and the Red Crescent. The Rafah crossing, a crucial humanitarian supply route, will operate under agreed protocols to ensure sustained relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)