United Voices: UK Kashmiris Protest for Justice in PoJK

In a compelling display of international solidarity, Kashmiris residing in the United Kingdom organized widespread protests across major cities such as Bradford, Birmingham, and London. These demonstrations were aimed at supporting the ongoing people's movement steered by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Led by the Jammu and Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA), the protests attracted rights activists, diaspora members, and political figures who united to condemn the perceived systematic oppression by Pakistani authorities in PoJK. Mahmood Kashmiri, chairman of JKNIA, played a pivotal role in rallying support through social media and video messages, highlighting that the PoJK struggle is a part of a broader fight for justice.

During the protest outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford, demonstrators presented a memorandum fiercely criticizing Pakistan's neglect of JAAC's demands, which include economic justice and civil rights. The memorandum also condemned the extended internet blackouts and the use of paramilitary forces to intimidate civilians. The urgency of these issues was underscored by a major strike and demonstrations across PoJK on September 29, where clashes with police in Muzaffarabad tragically resulted in fatalities and injuries.