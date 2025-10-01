Taliban's Telecom Blackout: A Nation Silenced

Afghanistan is experiencing a sweeping telecom blackout as the Taliban enforces its crackdown on what it terms 'immoral activities,' Al Jazeera reported. Netblocks, an international internet watchdog, confirmed the disconnection of multiple networks in Afghanistan. Phone services were also restricted, resulting in a 'total internet blackout' for the nation's 43 million populace.

The disconnection process began in phases on Monday, culminating with disruptions to phone services. The Taliban had previously expressed concerns about online pornography. Earlier this month, officials cited morality issues when they severed fiber-optic links to several provinces. Such actions significantly impede the public's communication with the wider world, as highlighted by the Taliban via Al Jazeera.

This marks the first nationwide internet blackout under the hardline Islamist regime, just weeks after a devastating earthquake struck the country's east. The shutdown threatens to further cut off Afghanistan, which urgently requires humanitarian aid. Cloudflare Radar, a global internet traffic monitoring service, noted that Kabul experienced the most severe drop in connectivity, with Herat and Kandahar following.

On Monday, TOLO News, an online TV outlet, disclosed that authorities have instituted a one-week deadline for terminating 3G and 4G mobile internet services, leaving only 2G operational. Compromised telephone services share the same fiber-optic infrastructure as the internet, worsening the situation.

Al Jazeera cited Taliban sources stating that the fiber-optic network, crucial for operations, faces shutdown. The move would deactivate 'eight to nine thousand telecommunications pillars,' with no end date for the blackout announced. Since their 2021 power grab, the Taliban has enforced strict restrictions under their stringent interpretation of Islamic law, with recent measures growing increasingly draconian.

In another development, authorities banned Afghan women from U.N. employment in September, continuing a trend of barring women from numerous professions since banning girls from high school education in 2021. Consequently, many relied on online education offered by foreign educators or charities. This new internet clampdown jeopardizes even these limited educational means, as reported by Al Jazeera. (ANI)