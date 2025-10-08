France's Political Turmoil: A Crisis in Decision-Making

Caretaker French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has minimized the chances of dissolving parliament, following talks with political parties targeting the formation of a coalition to pass an austerity budget. This step aims to resolve one of the country's gravest political crises in years, according to Al Jazeera.

During a speech at Paris's Matignon Palace on Wednesday, Lecornu highlighted a collective eagerness among political factions to approve the proposed budget cuts by year-end. Despite resigning after serving just under a month as prime minister, he is set to present a plan to President Emmanuel Macron, Al Jazeera reported.

France faces a political deadlock after Macron's snap elections last year resulted in a fragmented assembly, complicating budget approvals needed to address the nation's increasing debt. So far, Macron has rotated three premiers, none of whom successfully garnered parliamentary support.

