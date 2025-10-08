Left Menu

International Trio Wins 2025 Nobel Prize for Metal-Organic Frameworks

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M Yaghi for their groundbreaking work in developing metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). These novel structures have transformative applications, such as water harvesting and carbon capture, illustrating a significant advance in material science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:25 IST
International Trio Wins 2025 Nobel Prize for Metal-Organic Frameworks
A screen displays the 2025 Nobel Chemistry laureates Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M Yaghi during the announcement at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the winners of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry: Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M Yaghi. The trio was honored for their pioneering research into metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), as reported by Al Jazeera.

The laureates represent distinguished institutions across the globe—Kyoto University in Japan, the University of Melbourne in Australia, and the University of California, Berkeley in the United States. Their innovative work in MOFs presents vast possibilities, including extracting water from desert air and capturing carbon dioxide.

Nobel Committee member Olof Ramstrom likened MOFs to Harry Potter's Hermione Granger's handbag: small outside, spacious inside. The architects of these molecular frameworks have long been noted for their influence in scientific circles, recognized as Citation Laureates in 2010 for their extraordinary contributions.

