International Trio Wins 2025 Nobel Prize for Metal-Organic Frameworks

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the winners of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry: Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M Yaghi. The trio was honored for their pioneering research into metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), as reported by Al Jazeera.

The laureates represent distinguished institutions across the globe—Kyoto University in Japan, the University of Melbourne in Australia, and the University of California, Berkeley in the United States. Their innovative work in MOFs presents vast possibilities, including extracting water from desert air and capturing carbon dioxide.

Nobel Committee member Olof Ramstrom likened MOFs to Harry Potter's Hermione Granger's handbag: small outside, spacious inside. The architects of these molecular frameworks have long been noted for their influence in scientific circles, recognized as Citation Laureates in 2010 for their extraordinary contributions.