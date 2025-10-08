Leadership Shift in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Gandapur Steps Down Amid Party Turmoil

In a significant political development, Ali Amin Gandapur announced his resignation as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's chief minister. His decision comes directly as per PTI founder Imran Khan's directive to replace him with MPA Sohail Afridi. Gandapur revealed this in a Facebook statement, highlighting the role as an entrustment from Khan.

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram confirmed the resignation on social media platform X, aligning with official PTI announcements. The decision reportedly stems from Khan's concerns over the current security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, described as unprecedented with multiple incidents of terrorism occurring.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja reiterated Khan's justification for the leadership change, citing ongoing security threats, deteriorating political harmony within the party, and a stand-off with the federal government's policies concerning Afghanistan. The tension intensified following disagreements between PTI members and rumors of internal rifts within Khan's inner circle.