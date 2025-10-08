Left Menu

Leadership Shift in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Gandapur Steps Down Amid Party Turmoil

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur resigned as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's chief minister following Imran Khan's directive to replace him with MPA Sohail Afridi. The decision comes amid tensions within PTI and Khan's growing concerns over KP's security situation and federal government policies.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur resigned on Imran Khan's directive, paving the way for MPA Sohail Afridi to take charge. (Photo/Facebook@AliAminKhanGandapur). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, Ali Amin Gandapur announced his resignation as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's chief minister. His decision comes directly as per PTI founder Imran Khan's directive to replace him with MPA Sohail Afridi. Gandapur revealed this in a Facebook statement, highlighting the role as an entrustment from Khan.

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram confirmed the resignation on social media platform X, aligning with official PTI announcements. The decision reportedly stems from Khan's concerns over the current security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, described as unprecedented with multiple incidents of terrorism occurring.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja reiterated Khan's justification for the leadership change, citing ongoing security threats, deteriorating political harmony within the party, and a stand-off with the federal government's policies concerning Afghanistan. The tension intensified following disagreements between PTI members and rumors of internal rifts within Khan's inner circle.

