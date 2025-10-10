UK-India Strengthen Ties with Landmark Agreements on Tech, Education, and Trade

The recent visit of United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer to India marked significant progress in bilateral relations, with both countries unveiling 12 major agreements. The Ministry of External Affairs announced collaborative strides in technology, education, trade, climate, health, and research as primary focus areas.

A notable development was the creation of the India-UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre aimed at fostering cooperation in cutting-edge technologies. Additionally, the launch of the India-UK Joint Centre for Artificial Intelligence heralds a new era of technological partnership. The inception of Phase II of the UK-India Critical Minerals Supply Chain Observatory, along with a satellite campus at IIT-ISM Dhanbad, underscores the commitment to securing sustainable technology supply chains.

In education, substantial headway was made with Lancaster University and the University of Surrey receiving green lights for new campuses in India. An impressive nine universities, including Southampton University and Queen's Belfast University, have been approved to establish campuses, enhancing the educational landscape in India.

Economic collaboration was reinforced as the India-UK CEO Forum reconvened and the Joint Economic and Trade Committee was revamped to facilitate the CETA, aiming to boost economic growth. The new Climate Technology Startup Fund exemplifies innovation-driven investments, backed by a UK-India collaboration involving the State Bank of India.

Health and research partnerships were bolstered with the launch of Phase III of the Bio-Medical Research Career Program and a Letter of Intent between ICMR and NIHR to enhance joint health research initiatives. The establishment of an Offshore Wind Taskforce further highlights the growing strategic cooperation.

