Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, renowned strategist Waiel Awwad has cautioned about the potential intensification of discord between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The situation stems from the recent expulsion of Afghan nationals from Pakistan, driven by complex geopolitical currents and the impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In an insightful exchange with ANI, Awwad highlighted the intricate dynamics at play. He emphasized India's short-term advantages against the backdrop of rising tensions between Pakistan and its Pashtun population, exacerbated by the removal of Afghans. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a significant geopolitical factor, adds further complexities to the regional crisis.

Additionally, Awwad pointed to Pakistan's strategic maneuvers and the efforts to neutralize its nuclear capabilities. Despite financial inflows from China and Gulf nations bolstering Pakistan's resources, Awwad expressed skepticism about Pakistan sustaining long-term benefits amid the growing geopolitical quagmire. (ANI)

