Left Menu

Growing Tensions: Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Raises Concerns

Amid rising tensions, West Asia strategist Waiel Awwad warns of escalating conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Key factors include the expulsion of Afghan nationals and geopolitical influences such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. While India may benefit temporarily, Pakistan faces long-term challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:40 IST
Growing Tensions: Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Raises Concerns
West Asia Strategist Waiel Awwad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, renowned strategist Waiel Awwad has cautioned about the potential intensification of discord between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The situation stems from the recent expulsion of Afghan nationals from Pakistan, driven by complex geopolitical currents and the impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In an insightful exchange with ANI, Awwad highlighted the intricate dynamics at play. He emphasized India's short-term advantages against the backdrop of rising tensions between Pakistan and its Pashtun population, exacerbated by the removal of Afghans. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a significant geopolitical factor, adds further complexities to the regional crisis.

Additionally, Awwad pointed to Pakistan's strategic maneuvers and the efforts to neutralize its nuclear capabilities. Despite financial inflows from China and Gulf nations bolstering Pakistan's resources, Awwad expressed skepticism about Pakistan sustaining long-term benefits amid the growing geopolitical quagmire. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Terror Assault on Pakistani Police Training Centre

Deadly Terror Assault on Pakistani Police Training Centre

 Pakistan
2
Suspension Sparks Political Outcry: Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Controversy

Suspension Sparks Political Outcry: Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Controversy

 India
3
White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

 Global
4
Odisha's Bold Reforms: Empowering Women and Streamlining Regulations

Odisha's Bold Reforms: Empowering Women and Streamlining Regulations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025