Growing Tensions: Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Raises Concerns
Amid rising tensions, West Asia strategist Waiel Awwad warns of escalating conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Key factors include the expulsion of Afghan nationals and geopolitical influences such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. While India may benefit temporarily, Pakistan faces long-term challenges.
- Country:
- India
Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, renowned strategist Waiel Awwad has cautioned about the potential intensification of discord between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The situation stems from the recent expulsion of Afghan nationals from Pakistan, driven by complex geopolitical currents and the impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
In an insightful exchange with ANI, Awwad highlighted the intricate dynamics at play. He emphasized India's short-term advantages against the backdrop of rising tensions between Pakistan and its Pashtun population, exacerbated by the removal of Afghans. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a significant geopolitical factor, adds further complexities to the regional crisis.
Additionally, Awwad pointed to Pakistan's strategic maneuvers and the efforts to neutralize its nuclear capabilities. Despite financial inflows from China and Gulf nations bolstering Pakistan's resources, Awwad expressed skepticism about Pakistan sustaining long-term benefits amid the growing geopolitical quagmire. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Premier League Shines in India with Fan and Community Initiatives
Diplomatic Ties Strengthen: Afghanistan to Send Diplomats to India
India 'A' Men's Hockey Team Gears Up for China Tour
A New India's Journey: 'Mera Desh Pehle' Premieres in Gujarat
India U23 Triumphs Over Indonesia in Thrilling Friendly