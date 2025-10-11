Saudi-Pakistan Defence Pact: No Major Shift, De Facto Alliance Remains

The recently inked Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is not indicative of a major policy shift, according to US foreign policy analyst Scott Horton. Despite the formalities, Horton suggests this pact solidifies a longstanding, implicit alliance between the two nations.

Horton, in an interview with ANI, highlighted the persistent speculation that Pakistan might supply nuclear capabilities to Saudi Arabia, especially given Pakistan's status as a nuclear state outside the Non-Proliferation Treaty. He noted that regional tensions could push Saudi Arabia to seek such capabilities.

On the broader geopolitical scale, Horton underscored the significant US military presence in the Gulf, notably at Qatar's Al-Udeid Air Base, which serves as a strategic point within the region. The recently signed agreement emphasizes mutual protection against aggression, further strengthening defense ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

