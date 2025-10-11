Left Menu

Saudi-Pakistan Defence Pact: No Major Shift, De Facto Alliance Remains

Despite the formal signing of a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, US analyst Scott Horton argues it presents no significant shift, emphasizing their longstanding 'de facto' alliance. Speculation about Pakistan supplying nuclear arms to Saudi Arabia continues amid regional tensions and strategic defense cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 07:33 IST
US Foreign Policy Analyst Scott Horton (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The recently inked Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is not indicative of a major policy shift, according to US foreign policy analyst Scott Horton. Despite the formalities, Horton suggests this pact solidifies a longstanding, implicit alliance between the two nations.

Horton, in an interview with ANI, highlighted the persistent speculation that Pakistan might supply nuclear capabilities to Saudi Arabia, especially given Pakistan's status as a nuclear state outside the Non-Proliferation Treaty. He noted that regional tensions could push Saudi Arabia to seek such capabilities.

On the broader geopolitical scale, Horton underscored the significant US military presence in the Gulf, notably at Qatar's Al-Udeid Air Base, which serves as a strategic point within the region. The recently signed agreement emphasizes mutual protection against aggression, further strengthening defense ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

