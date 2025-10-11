Left Menu

Rajnath Singh's Sydney Visit Strengthens India-Australia Ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Sydney included prayers at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir and discussions with Australian leaders. Praising India's global stature, Singh emphasized strong India-Australia ties. He participated in the Defence Industry Round Table, highlighting the commitment to bilateral cooperation and defense sector collaboration.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered prayers at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sydney, elaborating on the concept of Dharma as the protection of universal laws. He described Dharma as safeguarding both animate and inanimate entities within the universe.

During his visit, Singh was enthusiastically received by children singing devotional hymns, and he performed an aarti ceremony at the temple. Addressing the Indian community in Sydney, he reflected on productive meetings with Australian leaders including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Singh expressed his appreciation for the respect shown to both Indian and Australian national anthems by the local diaspora, highlighting mutual respect between the two countries.

Singh noted India's ascent on the global stage, stating the nation's views are now widely respected internationally. He appreciated Australia's acknowledgment of India's development strides and underscored India's transformative journey from a nation once perceived as struggling to one advancing with confidence. His Sydney visit, which included co-chairing the India-Australia Defence Industry Round Table with Peter Khalil, focused on enhancing defense collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

