Turmoil in Pakistan: Ahmadiyya Community Under Fire

A tragic shooting incident underscored the persecution faced by Pakistan's Ahmadiyya community when a gunman injured six volunteer security guards outside the Baitul Mehdi worship site in Chenab Nagar. As captured by CCTV, the attacker approached and fired at the guards, who belong to the Ahmadi sect. Despite their injuries, the guards succeeded in shutting the main entrance, preventing further casualties. Nearby police responded swiftly, neutralizing the shooter on-site.

The wounded guards were quickly transported to a local hospital; four are reported stable, while two remain in critical condition. Authorities have shifted the attacker's body to a morgue and commenced an investigation. Decrying the attack, Ahmadiyya spokesperson Aamir Mahmood condemned the rising hatred and intolerance fueled by persistent anti-Ahmadi campaigns. He urged the government to decisively target hate preachers and ensure the safety of Ahmadi citizens.

This assault once again lays bare the vulnerability afflicting Pakistan's Ahmadiyya community, marked by discrimination, violence, and systemic marginalization. Human rights advocates have cautioned that unchecked hate rhetoric and governmental inaction embolden extremists to target this marginalized group. Global voices, including the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, have condemned Pakistan for its engrained religious intolerance, manifest in escalating forced conversions and blasphemy-related violence, according to Rabwah Times.

In recent years, the Ahmadiyya community has witnessed increasing hostility. Pakistan's Penal Code discriminates against Ahmadis, prohibiting them from identifying as Muslims or practicing their faith openly. A surge in violence encompassing mosque demolitions and physical assaults has been documented, including attacks in Punjab and Karachi. Moreover, authorities have excluded Ahmadis in property auctions and legally targeted them for private worship. Such systemic repression continues to threaten the community's fundamental rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)