India Resumes International Postal Services to US with New Duty-Paid Mechanism

India announced the reinstatement of international postal services to the United States, starting October 15, after a temporary suspension. This move comes after the successful implementation of the Delivery Duty Paid (DDP) system to meet updated US Customs and Border Protection regulations.

The previous suspension, initiated on August 22, followed the withdrawal of de minimis treatment as per Executive Order 14324. The US now requires upfront duty collection on all incoming postal items. With extensive system enhancements and coordination with CBP-approved parties, India Post has implemented a compliant DDP mechanism.

The new system mandates the collection of all customs duties at the time of booking in India, which are then remitted to US authorities to enable faster customs clearance. Unlike commercial shipments, no additional product-specific duties are imposed, offering a cost advantage for exporters. India Post will not levy any fees for facilitating the DDP process, maintaining affordable postal tariffs.

All categories of international mail, including EMS, Air Parcels, and Tracked Packets, are now available for booking to the US. The DDP model provides transparency and efficient delivery without surprise charges, supporting MSMEs and boosting exports. Heads of Postal Circles are tasked with promoting the renewed export opportunity.

This resumption marks a significant milestone in enhancing India's global postal and export logistics network and aligns with national initiatives like Make in India and One District One Product.