Tragedy in Dhaka: Bangladesh Factory Fire Claims 16 Lives

A tragic fire at a garment factory and chemical warehouse in Rupnagar, Dhaka, has claimed 16 lives, local authorities confirmed on Tuesday. "We have found 16 bodies so far. Most of them have been recovered," shared Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury from the Fire Service (Operations and Maintenance).

The blaze, which erupted on Tuesday, saw 12 fire service units deployed to contain it. Advanced unmanned technology, including drones, was utilized to control the chemical section of the blaze, according to Chowdhury. He further confirmed that DNA testing will aid in identifying the victims, many of whom died from toxic gas inhalation.

Bangladesh's garment industry is its main export sector and provides substantial employment. The latest update increases the death toll from nine to 16. Several individuals sustained burns, and Lieutenant Colonel Chowdhury acknowledged ongoing efforts in extinguishing, search, and rescue operations. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)