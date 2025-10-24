Left Menu

US Strikes Intensify: Expanding War on Narco-Terrorism

The United States carried out a lethal strike against a suspected drug vessel off Colombia, marking its first operation outside the Caribbean. The attack is part of a broader campaign to combat narco-terrorism, sending a strong message to cartels that they will face relentless US justice.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

In a significant escalation of efforts to quell narco-terrorism, the United States executed its eighth confirmed strike against an alleged drug-carrying vessel in international waters off Colombia. This action is part of an expanding American campaign, previously concentrated in the Caribbean, to dismantle drug trafficking networks.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed the Pacific side attack, emphasizing the rigorous approach akin to the efforts against Al Qaeda. Hegseth pledged relentless pursuit and justice against foreign terrorist organizations, underscoring America's unwavering commitment to targeting narcotics operations worldwide.

The lethal strike, directed by President Trump, targeted a suspected vessel engaged in narcotics smuggling on a known trafficking route. Secretary Hegseth highlighted the involvement of two terrorists, both of whom were killed, asserting no US personnel were harmed, while CBS News reported broader casualty figures from recent operations.

With this move, the US extends its operations against drug cartels beyond conventional routes, reinforcing its stance amidst accusations by President Trump towards Colombian President Gustavo Petro of harboring illegal drug activities. The administration is also halting subsidies to Colombia, accusing it of perpetuating a major narcotics trade.

In a declaration on Truth Social, President Trump criticized Colombia's leadership for insufficient action against drug production, declaring the cessation of financial aid as a measure against what he terms a 'long-term rip off of America.' (ANI)

