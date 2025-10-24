Left Menu

Trump Halts US-Canada Trade Talks Over Controversial Reagan Ad

President Trump abruptly ended trade negotiations with Canada, citing a misleading advertisement featuring late President Ronald Reagan. The ad, funded by the Ontario government and aired on US networks at a cost of $75 million, allegedly disrupted the judicial processes and strained bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:23 IST
Trump Halts US-Canada Trade Talks Over Controversial Reagan Ad
US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (File Photo/ White House YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising move on Thursday night, US President Donald Trump announced the immediate termination of all trade discussions with Canada. The decision follows a controversial anti-tariff advertisement that purportedly features former US President Ronald Reagan speaking against tariffs.

President Trump cited the ad as fraudulent, claiming it was intended to interfere with US judicial decisions. He emphasized the crucial role of tariffs in national security and economic strategy, declaring an end to negotiations due to Canada's 'egregious behavior.'

The advertisement, funded by the Ontario government and reportedly costing $75 million, aired on major US networks. This development comes after Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held talks on trade and border security earlier this month, highlighting the complexity and close competition in US-Canada relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

