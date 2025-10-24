Trump Halts US-Canada Trade Talks Over Controversial Reagan Ad

In a surprising move on Thursday night, US President Donald Trump announced the immediate termination of all trade discussions with Canada. The decision follows a controversial anti-tariff advertisement that purportedly features former US President Ronald Reagan speaking against tariffs.

President Trump cited the ad as fraudulent, claiming it was intended to interfere with US judicial decisions. He emphasized the crucial role of tariffs in national security and economic strategy, declaring an end to negotiations due to Canada's 'egregious behavior.'

The advertisement, funded by the Ontario government and reportedly costing $75 million, aired on major US networks. This development comes after Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held talks on trade and border security earlier this month, highlighting the complexity and close competition in US-Canada relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)