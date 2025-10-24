Indian Ambassador Celebrates Diwali at White House with President Trump

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's Ambassador to the United States, participated in Diwali celebrations with the Indian diaspora at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund on Friday. The ambassador highlighted the significance of celebrating cultural heritage globally and engaging in international discussions.

On Wednesday, Kwatra attended a Diwali celebration at the White House with US President Donald Trump. During the event, he expressed honor in representing India and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm wishes to the Indian-American community. President Trump extended his greetings to those celebrating and praised US-India relations.

In his remarks, President Trump commended Prime Minister Modi's leadership and underscored the nations' mutual interests in trade and regional peace. The event at the White House included several senior officials, marking the occasion's importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)