Indian Ambassador Celebrates Diwali at White House with President Trump
India's Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra celebrated Diwali with Indian diaspora at the World Bank and IMF. He later joined President Trump at the White House for further celebrations, highlighting US-India relations and cultural exchange. Trump praised PM Modi, emphasizing mutual trade interests and regional peace.
- Country:
- United States
Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's Ambassador to the United States, participated in Diwali celebrations with the Indian diaspora at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund on Friday. The ambassador highlighted the significance of celebrating cultural heritage globally and engaging in international discussions.
On Wednesday, Kwatra attended a Diwali celebration at the White House with US President Donald Trump. During the event, he expressed honor in representing India and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm wishes to the Indian-American community. President Trump extended his greetings to those celebrating and praised US-India relations.
In his remarks, President Trump commended Prime Minister Modi's leadership and underscored the nations' mutual interests in trade and regional peace. The event at the White House included several senior officials, marking the occasion's importance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ontario Premier Ford will pull ad that prompted US President Donald Trump to end trade talks with Canada, reports AP.
UPDATE 2-White House says October inflation data unlikely to be released next month
Legal Showdown: Letitia James vs. Donald Trump
Trump's Bold White House Makeover: Controversy Over East Wing Demolition
Controversial East Wing Demolition Begins for New White House Ballroom