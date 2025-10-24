Left Menu

U.S.-Canada Trade Talks Collapse Over Provocative Ad

Tensions rise as U.S. halts trade talks with Canada. President Trump cites a contentious Canadian advertisement featuring Ronald Reagan as the catalyst. Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett blames Ottawa's inflexibility and residual policies from Trudeau's era. Washington's separate negotiations with Mexico underline broader diplomatic challenges.

US National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tensions have escalated between the United States and Canada following President Donald Trump's sudden decision to terminate trade negotiations. The move was attributed to a controversial Canadian advertisement featuring former President Ronald Reagan, which reportedly angered Trump and prompted immediate action.

Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett expressed President Trump's palpable frustration with Canada's rigidity and admitted that lingering influences from the Trudeau administration further complicated discussions. Washington's strategic choice to negotiate separately with Mexico highlights a broader diplomatic strain beyond a single disputed ad.

President Trump announced the halt on Truth Social, accusing Canada of using misleading advertisements to interfere disproportionately with significant judicial decisions. He reiterated the critical role of tariffs in national security, cementing the termination of all Canadian trade negotiations. The developments unfolded as senior officials and leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, previously addressed crucial bilateral issues, revealing deep-rooted tensions affecting North American trade.

