US Navy Moves Target Venezuelan Narco-Trafficking: Escalating Tensions

US Senator Lindsey Graham warns of potential strikes in Venezuela amid the US campaign against narco-trafficking. With air strikes on Venezuelan boats and military assets moving to the Caribbean, actions amplify. Trump considers future operations while military buildup and covert CIA plans are underway against drug routes.

US Senator Lindsey Graham has issued a stark warning about the potential for land strikes in Venezuela, as the United States intensifies its campaign against narco-trafficking networks in Latin America. Speaking on CBS News, Graham revealed President Trump's plans to brief Congress on possible military operations targeting Venezuela and Colombia.

Amid these developments, the Trump administration is reportedly considering striking drug-trafficking routes and cocaine facilities inside Venezuela. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the redeployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford to the Caribbean, highlighting Washington's growing military presence to counter drug cartels.

Meanwhile, CNN reports that Trump has instructed the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela, aligning with a multi-pronged strategy. US military operations have ramped up in international waters, targeting suspected Venezuelan boats, intensifying the effort to project American military strength in the region.

