Left Menu

India and Africa Forge New Path for Equitable Global Partnership

South Africa prepares to host the G20 Summit with a focus on 'development without dependency', a theme championed by PM Modi for a self-reliant partnership between India and Africa. Modi's approach emphasizes cooperation rooted in shared histories and aspirations, moving away from colonialism to a just global order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 14:35 IST
India and Africa Forge New Path for Equitable Global Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

As South Africa readies itself for the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit in November, the focus narrows on 'development without dependency', a vision fervently advocated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This theme suggests a self-sufficient partnership between India and Africa, aiming to foster mutual growth while steering clear of exploitative dependencies.

In an address to Uganda's Parliament in 2018, Modi laid out his 'Ten Guiding Principles for India-Africa Engagement', emphasizing respect for Africa's priorities while rejecting neo-colonial influences. This approach has since nurtured India's ties with Africa, boasting nearly USD 100 billion in trade and significant investments, focusing on collaboration without conditions, notes international relations analyst Nereshnee Govender.

During his recent visit to Ghana, Modi highlighted the evolving global order, driven by technological and demographic shifts. He criticized lingering colonial structures, urging for a cooperative global future. Modi's G20 Presidency further exemplified this commitment as India championed inclusive growth and facilitated the African Union's permanent membership in the G20, aiming to rebalance global governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025