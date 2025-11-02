India and Africa Forge New Path for Equitable Global Partnership
South Africa prepares to host the G20 Summit with a focus on 'development without dependency', a theme championed by PM Modi for a self-reliant partnership between India and Africa. Modi's approach emphasizes cooperation rooted in shared histories and aspirations, moving away from colonialism to a just global order.
As South Africa readies itself for the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit in November, the focus narrows on 'development without dependency', a vision fervently advocated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This theme suggests a self-sufficient partnership between India and Africa, aiming to foster mutual growth while steering clear of exploitative dependencies.
In an address to Uganda's Parliament in 2018, Modi laid out his 'Ten Guiding Principles for India-Africa Engagement', emphasizing respect for Africa's priorities while rejecting neo-colonial influences. This approach has since nurtured India's ties with Africa, boasting nearly USD 100 billion in trade and significant investments, focusing on collaboration without conditions, notes international relations analyst Nereshnee Govender.
During his recent visit to Ghana, Modi highlighted the evolving global order, driven by technological and demographic shifts. He criticized lingering colonial structures, urging for a cooperative global future. Modi's G20 Presidency further exemplified this commitment as India championed inclusive growth and facilitated the African Union's permanent membership in the G20, aiming to rebalance global governance.
