UKPNP's Strong Opposition to PoJK Merging with Pakistan

In a robust declaration shared on social media platform X, Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, the spokesperson for the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), vehemently opposed any plans to integrate Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) into Pakistan's structure. Khan stressed the historical and legal ties of PoJK and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) to the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, rejecting any legal or constitutional legitimacy for this integration.

Khan further criticized Pakistan's claim over Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing, "Pakistan has no legal authority over the State of Jammu and Kashmir since her invasion on October 22, 1947. It cannot unilaterally decide the fate of these territories." His statement appeals for unity among Kashmiris to combat occupation, exploitation, and injustice, urging international intervention to safeguard the rights of PoJK residents.

Highlighting the historical context, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir fell under Islamabad's control following the 1947 invasion by Pakistani-backed tribal militias. Despite lacking legitimate constitutional rights, residents face severe political suppression, censorship, and human rights violations. Reports indicate systemic abuses including media censorship and persecution of pro-independence advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)