Illegal Occupation Drama Unfolds in Gurugram

Four individuals were arrested in Gurugram's Laxman Vihar Phase-2 for allegedly breaking into a flat, illegally occupying it, and assaulting the owner's sister. The incident involved a disputed property transaction where Rohit, one of the accused, believed he had bought the flat without proper registration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:04 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Gurugram police have arrested four individuals, including two women, for allegedly forcefully occupying an apartment in Laxman Vihar Phase-2. The accused reportedly broke into the flat owned by Shyam Sundar Mukherjee, disposed of his belongings, and assaulted his sister, issuing threats to her life.

The police stepped in after Mukherjee filed a complaint, leading to swift action against the suspects. The arrested include Sarthak Bodwal, hailing from Daulatabad village, and Rohit, Lakshmi, and Ritu, all residents of the Laxman Vihar locality. An FIR was promptly registered at the Sector 9 A Police Station.

Investigations revealed Rohit had allegedly bought the flat in 2021 for Rs 15 lakh, despite complications with the property's official registration. Police spokespersons clarified that Mukherjee possesses valid documentation for the flat, and Rohit seems to have been misled by another party. The matter remains under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

