Alarming Water Inefficiency Threatens Global Agriculture
Pakistan is among six nations with alarming water inefficiency in agriculture, exacerbating global freshwater loss. The World Bank's report highlights a dangerous shift to water-intensive crops and unsustainable practices, underscoring a pressing need for better water management to ensure future agricultural sustainability.
Pakistan has emerged as one of six countries grappling with severe inefficiencies in agricultural water use, further intensifying global freshwater loss amid worsening drought conditions. According to the World Bank's inaugural global water monitoring report, 324 billion cubic metres of freshwater are wasted annually, creating a significant challenge for sustainable agriculture.
The report, Continental Drying: A Threat to Our Common Future, indicates that these inefficiencies are most acute in Western Asia, Eastern Europe, and North Africa, with nations like Algeria, Cambodia, Mexico, Pakistan, Thailand, Tunisia, and Romania accounting for the highest shares under drying conditions.
Data spanning two decades and enhanced through novel modelling techniques reveal a worrying shift towards water-intensive crops over the past 20 years. This transition, combined with inefficiencies, exacerbates water demand in already stressed regions, driven by weak policies and environmental degradation, noting the increased urgency for smarter, sustainable agricultural practices.
