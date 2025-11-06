Philippines Declares Emergency as Typhoon Kalmaegi Devastates Region

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced a state of emergency as Typhoon Kalmaegi resulted in 114 fatalities, according to local media. The emergency declaration, prompted by destruction wrought by the typhoon locally known as Tino, coincides with preparations for incoming Tropical Storm Fung-wong, potentially escalating to typhoon strength over the weekend.

The Philippine News Agency reported that the tropical storm might intensify into a super typhoon, potentially making landfall in northern or central Luzon on November 10. The emergency status, recommended by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, aims to expedite access to calamity funds, enforce price controls on essentials, and enhance relief operations.

As Typhoon Kalmaegi moves towards central Vietnam, the Vietnam News Agency warns of rising water levels, heavy rainfall, and potential flash floods. Meanwhile, the hardest-hit Philippine region of Cebu is grappling with the aftermath of previous earthquakes and recent devastation, while the Malaysian Prime Minister extended condolences over the tragic loss and damage.

