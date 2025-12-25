Vingroup Withdraws from $67 Billion Vietnam Rail Bid

Vietnam's largest conglomerate, Vingroup, has decided to withdraw its investment proposal for the ambitious $67-billion North–South high-speed railway project, the company announced Thursday.

The move comes after Vingroup reassessed its resources following the award of major national projects, such as an Olympic-standard stadium and essential rail lines. This decision affected shares of Vingroup and its units, causing a 7% drop for its developments and a 3% dip for hospitality arm Vinpearl, dragging the benchmark index down 2.24%.

Vinspeed, Vingroup's subsidiary, had initially proposed financing 20% of the 958-mile railway project linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, while requesting an 80% state-backed loan. However, the central bank raised concerns over Vingroup's high leverage and lack of rail infrastructure experience. The finance ministry also warned about the proposal's zero-interest terms, potentially affecting Vietnam's credit ratings.

(With inputs from agencies.)