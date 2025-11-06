Nepal-India Border Tightens Security Amid Bihar Elections

Enhanced surveillance measures have been implemented at the Nepal-India border in Dhanusha district with the initiation of phased elections in Bihar. On Thursday, authorities from both countries increased their vigilance at the Jatahi border checkpoint, which saw closures from 6 AM to 6 PM local time as part of heightened security protocols.

The closure and heightened security were aimed at preventing any disturbances amid the election processes. Security personnel from Nepal and India have been actively patrolling the area, with checks coordinated between the two nations to maintain order and address potential threats.

Ganesh Bahadur Bam, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Dhanusha, highlighted the collaborative efforts with India's SSB to reinforce border checks. Stretching 48 kilometers, the border areas have been heavily monitored, particularly as Bihar state goes through its critical election phases, covering 121 and 122 assembly seats respectively.