Nepal-India Border Tightens Security Amid Bihar Elections

As Bihar's elections commence, security along the Nepal-India border is heightened. With border crossings closed from 6 AM to 6 PM, combined forces from both nations enhance surveillance at the Jatahi checkpoint. These measures aim to ensure a secure election period, preventing any disruptions or illicit activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:17 IST
Nepal-India border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Enhanced surveillance measures have been implemented at the Nepal-India border in Dhanusha district with the initiation of phased elections in Bihar. On Thursday, authorities from both countries increased their vigilance at the Jatahi border checkpoint, which saw closures from 6 AM to 6 PM local time as part of heightened security protocols.

The closure and heightened security were aimed at preventing any disturbances amid the election processes. Security personnel from Nepal and India have been actively patrolling the area, with checks coordinated between the two nations to maintain order and address potential threats.

Ganesh Bahadur Bam, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Dhanusha, highlighted the collaborative efforts with India's SSB to reinforce border checks. Stretching 48 kilometers, the border areas have been heavily monitored, particularly as Bihar state goes through its critical election phases, covering 121 and 122 assembly seats respectively.

