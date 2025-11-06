Forging New Ties: India-Nepal Startup Partnership Initiative Launches

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on November 4 unveiled a significant initiative aiming to bridge the startup ecosystems of India and Nepal. The India Nepal Startup Partnership Network (IN-SPAN) is set to commence its first-ever program in December 2025 at IIT Madras, with a mission to amplify cooperation and innovation among startups from the two nations.

The program is designed as an intensive 8-week training and innovation opportunity at IIT Madras, in collaboration with IIT Madras Pravartak, specifically targeting Nepalese startup representatives. Participants will benefit from a comprehensive module incorporating training, mentorship, and internships, as stated in an official release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. Notably, IIT Madras Pravartak is renowned for its incubation success, having fostered 46 startups with 14 successful technology commercializations.

Radhika Aryal, Secretary of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, graced the event as Chief Guest, commending the initiative. The session was attended by around 100 participants from diverse sectors such as startups, government bodies, and academic fields. The embassy highlighted the involvement of approximately 60 virtual participants from Birgunj and Dharan Campus, further underscoring the wide-reaching impact of the network.

Simultaneously, a similar outreach event took place at the Institute of Engineering, Pulchowk Campus, engaging around 70 students. As part of the selection process, budding entrepreneurs can apply online for the program until November 15, 2025, with the final selection based on applications and interviews, the embassy concluded.

