President Murmu's Historic Visit to Angola and Botswana: Strengthening Ties with Africa

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a historic visit to Angola and Botswana from November 8-13, marking the first Indian head of state's visit to these nations. The trip underscores India's commitment to fostering partnerships in Africa, focusing on political, economic, and cultural cooperation, including Project Cheetah for wildlife conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:06 IST
MEA Secretary of Economic Relations Sudhakar Dalela (Photo/MEAYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a historic first, President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit the African nations of Angola and Botswana from November 8 to 13, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Thursday. This landmark trip signifies the deepening of India's relations across Africa, with a focus on political, economic, developmental, and cultural connections.

MEA Secretary for Economic Relations, Sudhakar Dalela, highlighted at a briefing that this visit aligns with India's priorities in the Global South. The agenda includes discussions on wildlife conservation through Project Cheetah, illustrating India's commitment to environmental ties, particularly with Botswana.

India's growing engagement with Africa has been evident in various sectors including trade, technology, and energy. President Murmu's visit begins in Angola, where she will engage in bilateral talks and partake in the 50th independence anniversary events. Botswana's leg of the visit includes crucial discussions on expanding mutual cooperation in diverse fields. This visit is poised to enhance India's strategic and community-driven initiatives across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

