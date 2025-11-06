Left Menu

Nepali President Paudel Advocates for Global Social Development and Climate Action in Doha

President Ram Chandra Paudel returns from the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, advocating for social development and climate action. At high-level discussions, he spotlighted poverty eradication and global cooperation. President's talks with global leaders underscored Nepal's climate challenges and contributions to global peacekeeping.

  • Nepal

Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel arrived back in Nepal on Thursday evening, following his participation in the Second World Summit for Social Development held in Doha, Qatar. The President embarked on this official visit at the invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and led the Nepali delegation since Monday.

The summit, which began on Tuesday, corresponded with a United Nations General Assembly resolution. President Paudel took the opportunity to address the main session, emphasizing the crucial elements of social development, including poverty eradication, achieving productive employment for all, and promoting social inclusion. His contributions were further highlighted at a high-level roundtable discussion on November 4.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Paudel engaged with international leaders, notably being paid a courtesy call by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on November 4. During this meeting, the President highlighted Nepal's disproportionate suffering from climate change impacts despite its minimal carbon emissions and urged the United Nations for stronger international aid. Guterres praised Nepal's commitment to global peace through UN peacekeeping missions and expressed support for climate-affected regions. Upon returning home, the President was greeted by dignitaries, including Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav and Prime Minister Sushila Karki, signifying the visit's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

