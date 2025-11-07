Left Menu

270 Indians Repatriated from Thailand Post-Myanmar Cybercrime Raid

The MEA announced the repatriation of 270 Indian nationals from Thailand following a military raid in Myanmar that targeted cybercrime hubs. The individuals had fled illegally into Thailand, and efforts are ongoing to bring back remaining Indians stranded in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, 270 Indian nationals were repatriated from Thailand after finding themselves stranded post a military crackdown on cybercrime hubs in Myanmar. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the development during a press briefing on Friday.

Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal elaborated on the situation, stating that these individuals had crossed into Thailand illegally after Myanmar's military raided camp centers notorious for cyber scams. Following verification processes and collaboration with Thai authorities, the Indian nationals were flown home from Mae Sot on Thursday. This initiative marks the first phase of repatriation, with additional operations planned for more stranded citizens.

The incident is part of a larger pattern, reflecting ongoing issues with scam centers located along the Thai-Myanmar border. The MEA reiterated travel advisories, cautioning Indian citizens against fraudulent job offers that often lead to dangerous circumstances.

