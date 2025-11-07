Left Menu

The Price of Truth: Richard Barlow's Fight Against Pakistan's Nuclear Ambitions

Richard Barlow's exposure of Pakistan's nuclear program led to personal and professional ruin. Despite providing evidence against Pakistan's illegal activities, Cold War priorities overshadowed nonproliferation efforts. Barlow's life unraveled as he faced job loss, homelessness, and personal tragedy, highlighting a dark chapter in US intelligence history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:52 IST
Former CIA officer Richard Barlow who was part of the intelligence agency as a counterproliferation officer during Pakistan's clandestine nuclear activities in the 1980s (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

Former CIA counterproliferation officer Richard Barlow claims his life was destroyed after exposing Pakistan's secret nuclear weapons program in the 1980s. His truth-telling came at a steep personal cost, including the loss of his marriage and nearly two decades of homelessness. Barlow spoke candidly with ANI about his experiences.

Barlow's troubles started in 1985 when he joined the CIA, focusing on Pakistan's nuclear procurement networks orchestrated by Abdul Qadeer Khan. Although Barlow urged action, the Reagan administration prioritized the Afghan war, viewing Pakistan as a critical ally. Barlow succeeded in orchestrating a sting operation in 1987, exposing a Pakistani smuggling plot, which led to tensions within his own government.

Despite abundant intelligence confirming Pakistan's illegal activities, governmental priorities hindered further action, leading to Barlow's retaliatory dismissal. Fabricated claims and professional isolation followed, derailing his career. Congressional investigations later deemed his termination a cover-up, leaving Barlow financially ruined. Despite vindicating his warnings about nuclear proliferation, he remains homeless today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

